His Girlfriend Started A Career As An Influencer And Keeps Invading His Privacy, So He Asked Her To Move Out

This man and his girlfriend have been living together for two years, and everything was wonderful for a while. They got along well, spent a good amount of time together, and maintained a balance between their personal lives and their life as a couple.

However, that all changed just a few months ago when his girlfriend decided to pursue being an influencer as a career.

At first, content creation was more of a fun hobby for her. She would post some photos or record a few videos without going “over the top.”

“I always supported her and was proud that she found something she enjoyed,” he recalled.

Then, her desire to be an influencer began taking a serious toll on him. All of a sudden, his girlfriend turned their apartment into her own personal studio, curating every corner and room perfectly to serve as backdrops for her vlogs.

And whenever he’d return home from work, feeling tired and wanting to relax, his girlfriend would shove a camera in his face because she needed to “film content.”

Many of their private conversations are recorded without his consent, too, and he sometimes finds them posted in some of his girlfriend’s videos.

“It got especially awkward when she posted part of a conversation where I shared something deeply personal, which I didn’t expect to be made public,” he revealed.

He attempted to talk to his girlfriend about his concerns, but she always just brushed him off. She accused him of overreacting and swore that it was all just “part of her job.” So, she insisted that he be more understanding.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.