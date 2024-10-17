These Mini Apple Pies Are Portable And Adorable

Why settle for one big pie when you could have a bunch of adorable miniature apple pies instead? TikToker Angelika Rose (@_angelikarose) is demonstrating how to create these perfectly portable bite-sized delights. Her video on TikTok has garnered a whopping 6.3 million views.

The little treats are great for snacking on at parties. They’ll also make you feel better about indulging in desserts! A handful of mini pies is nothing compared to a thick slice of pie.

The buttery crust and sweet apple filling encapsulate the feel and flavors of a full-sized pie in a much smaller and cuter package. Here’s what you need to pie it up!

Ingredients:

2 apples of your choice

40 grams of salted butter

50 grams of brown sugar

1 to 2 teaspoons of cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon of cornstarch

3 teaspoons of cold water

2 sheets of frozen short-crust pastry

1 egg

Directions:

First, peel and chop the apples into small cubes. You can use Pink Lady or Honeycrisp apples. Granny Smith apples also work well. In a saucepan, simmer the diced apples, salted butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and lemon juice until the apples have mostly softened.

Next, mix the cornstarch and water in a separate bowl. Pour the cornstarch slurry into the saucepan. Stir until the mixture has thickened. Afterward, set it aside to cool down.

Preheat the oven to 356 degrees Fahrenheit. Use a round cookie cutter or the bottom of a glass to cut out circles from one of the pastry sheets. You should be able to create about nine of them. Use the second sheet of pastry to cut out approximately 0.5-inch strips.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.