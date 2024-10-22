His Mom Brought His Ex To His Wedding As A Plus-One, So He Kicked Her Out

Three years ago, this 30-year-old man started dating a 29-year-old woman named June. Now, his mom basically hates June since June won’t allow his mom to bully her into doing things.

June is excellent with boundaries, which he admires a lot. June even helped him make some of his own rules with his mom.

His mom couldn’t stand that he found a woman with a spine, and she accused June of being manipulative while wishing he had stayed with his ex, Margo.

“I was with Margo for 5 years, and it was horrible,” he explained. “Margo was very controlling and manipulative and always guilted me into things I wasn’t comfortable with.”

“But thanks to support from friends and my sister, I was able to leave her. It was hard, but I had help, and my life has improved since. My mom was very upset with this, but relationships didn’t last, so she eventually let it go until I started dating June about a year later.”

“When June and I announced our engagement, my mom didn’t freak out, which was weird considering [that] my mom hates June. She was very calm, but I just took it as she was finally accepting this, and so I didn’t think much of it.”

His parents divorced and remarried back when he was in college, so when he and June planned their wedding, he granted them each plus-ones.

He is not on the best of terms with his mom and dad’s significant others, but he invited them anyway.

He and June opted for a tiny ceremony, with just their closest family members and friends in attendance.

