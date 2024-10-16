His Neighbor’s Mad At Him For Not Buying Her Disabled Child Specific Treats For Halloween

This man and his wife do something different every year for Halloween: they give out chips to the neighborhood trick-or-treaters instead of your traditional candy bars.

His wife considers the chips to be a fun candy pairing for the kids who live near them. He and his wife buy the chips in bulk, so they always have enough to go around.

If they end up having extra chips, they save them and use them for BBQs at their house so everyone has their own individual bags to enjoy.

He has one neighbor named Debbie who is mad at him for giving out chips since her disabled child does not eat them.

“She thinks we should offer some other options to her kid because he has a disability,” he explained.

“I don’t think that’s fair, and I told her it’s extremely rude to ask people who are giving out free stuff for Halloween to change things for just one kid, and I told her I’m not doing it.”

He doesn’t understand why he has to go out and buy specific snacks for Debbie’s child, and if he does come to his house on Halloween, he can get chips like all the other kids.

He does allow the kids to select what chips they want, which he thinks is kind enough as it is.

Debbie fired back that their other neighbors accommodate her disabled child, so he and his wife should do the same thing.

