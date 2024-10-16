Her Husband Said She’s Not Pretty Enough To Cheat On Him

This 34-year-old woman has a 30-year-old husband who is stunning. She thinks she is pretty, but she’s a “troll” in comparison to her husband.

She’s hardly model material, but she does her best. She has a great skincare routine and goes to the gym, which helps her attractiveness.

Her husband is so far out of her league that her own mom used to be suspicious of his faithfulness. Whenever she is out and about with her husband, people are blown away by his good looks, and they can’t hide it.

“I’ve had women flirt with him right in front of me and have had two girls I know try to get with him behind my back,” she explained.

“Even I question why he’s with me sometimes. I’m insecure about it, but my husband has always said that he loved me and thought I was beautiful and to not listen to other people.”

Yesterday, she ran into one of her old college boyfriends, and they broke up amicably. She’s actually interested in looking for a new job, and her ex happens to be wildly successful, so they ended up exchanging LinkedIn profiles, along with a couple of messages.

Nothing about their interaction was improper, and if her husband had overheard them talking, there would be no reason for him to be alarmed.

When she arrived back at her house, her husband instantly picked a fight with her. He said he read her LinkedIn messages between her and her ex and was convinced her ex was hitting on her.

She maintained her ex did no such thing, and her husband proceeded to make fun of her ex for his looks. Honestly, what her husband said were some of the meanest words he’s ever spoken.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.