His Sister-In-Law Gifted His Brother A Trip To Turkey For His Birthday, But His Brother Threw A Temper Tantrum And Asked For A Divorce

Have you ever watched your sibling treat their partner horribly? It can honestly be a heartbreaking sight, as you may have never imagined they could act so immaturely.

This guy recently had the same unfortunate experience with his brother, and now, he’s actually considering ending their relationship over it.

For some context, his brother is 37 years old and married, and his birthday just rolled around. So, as a birthday present, his brother’s wife decided to surprise his brother with a vacation to Turkey.

Yet, with the plane tickets purchased and the hotel room already booked, his brother threw a major temper tantrum upon finding out about the getaway.

“Why is he throwing a tantrum, you ask? Because he doesn’t want to go to Turkey,” he explained.

According to him, though, the issue wasn’t that his brother had no interest in traveling there. Rather, it’s how his brother has been seriously disrespecting his sister-in-law for even gifting that trip in the first place.

He believes his brother is totally overlooking how his sister-in-law tried to plan something nice to celebrate and is instead acting like a “spoiled brat.” Apparently, his brother won’t stop complaining and talking about how it’s his “birthday month,” so he should get to do whatever he wants to do.

He thinks it’s downright ridiculous and that his brother should at least show some appreciation for the thoughtful gesture.

“My brother keeps acting like she’s stupid or that she selfishly booked the holiday for herself,” he revealed.

