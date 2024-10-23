She Told Off A Rude Lady At The Supermarket For Berating A Teenage Cashier And Making The Girl Cry

This 35-year-old woman headed to a local supermarket to get her weekly groceries just yesterday, and by the end of her shopping trip, the checkout line was quite long.

She got in line as usual and was waiting patiently as a lady in her mid-fifties checked out in front of her. Yet, she couldn’t help but notice the lady becoming extremely agitated with the cashier, who was a teenage girl.

“The cashier seemed a bit flustered. I could tell she was probably new, making a few mistakes here and there, but nothing serious,” she recalled.

“The older lady, however, was not having it.”

The lady started rolling her eyes, tapping her foot, and muttering under her breath. Then, when the cashier scanned an item twice by accident and needed to grab a supervisor, the lady completely lost it.

The cashier was berated by the lady, who said terrible things like, “How hard can it be to do this job? You can’t even do basic tasks. You’re wasting people’s time.”

The lady didn’t stop yelling, either, and the more the lady screamed, the more flustered the cashier became. By the end, the teenage girl even began to tear up.

She continued standing in line, hoping the lady would eventually calm down. Unfortunately, that simply never happened, and the cashier was trying to hold it together. This pushed her to get involved.

“You don’t have the right to treat someone like that. She’s doing her best, and it’s just a mistake. If you’re so unhappy, maybe you should try working like her for a day and see how easy it is,” she told the lady.

