How To Clean Chrome Fixtures With Common Items You Already Have In Your Home

From bathroom faucets to kitchen fixtures, chrome is a beloved metal finish for a reason. It reflects light and looks luxurious, yet it is also one of the most affordable finishes on the market.

However, if it’s not cared for properly, chrome can show fingerprints, rust stains, and water spots. The surface can also become duller if soap scum and mineral deposits build up over time.

The good news is that you can keep your chrome pieces in tip-top shape by cleaning them with some simple items you probably already have in your home. Here’s how!

Easy Chrome Cleaning Methods

First up is the classic soap and water duo, which will get rid of dirt that accumulates from your day-to-day routine. All you have to do is grab a bucket, put in a few drops of dishwashing soap or mild detergent, and add warm water.

Then, use either a microfiber cloth or a sponge to dip into the solution and wipe down your chrome surfaces. Just don’t forget to rinse and dry using a towel or microfiber cloth afterward to prevent any water spots from forming.

A more natural method involves lemons. The best part? You can use store-bought or freshly squeezed juice!

Lemons are stellar options for getting rid of soap scum, streaks, and limescale on chrome due to their acidity. Simply slice a lemon in half or squirt some lemon juice on a microfiber cloth and rub it right onto any stains.

Next, leave the lemon on your chrome for up to five minutes before wiping it clean with a wet microfiber cloth. It’s that straightforward!

