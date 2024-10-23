His Wife Cruelly Told Him Over The Phone That She’s Leaving, And He’s Wondering If He Should Beg Her To Stay

It was back in college that this 26-year-old man met his 24-year-old wife, and it was actually his then-girlfriend at the time who introduced them.

As soon as he saw his wife, he was captivated by her beauty, and he felt butterflies as he began speaking to her.

“Not long after we met, the sparks started to fly too high to ignore, and, albeit a rocky road to start our relationship, many fun dates and late nights later, we were sold on each other,” he explained.

“We moved in together about a year later and have been soaking up every ounce of fun and love we can find.”

“It’s one of the things I really love about us; the world could have been ending, but we’d be happy doing just about anything together. Six years later, a little more than five living together and two married, I wouldn’t have wanted to spend that time with anyone else.”

They were young when they met, so they absolutely have grown and changed a lot over the years spent together. He thinks they have changed for the better.

He worked his heart out to build the life they both desired, and he’s bent over backward to shower his wife with affection.

He’s also attuned to her moods, and whenever she’s not acting quite right, he always wants to get to the bottom of what’s making her unhappy.

“I have done my best to give the love I would want to receive: lunches packed with a note, a scavenger hunt, or a love letter left to be found when she gets back from work after a hard day,” he said.

