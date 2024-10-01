In 2007, Her Home Was Discovered Unlocked With The TV On And Her Purse Left On The Table, But She Was Nowhere To Be Found

In 2007, 44-year-old Lisa Chandler was a mother of two boys, residing in the same Wolfe, Texas, home she’d lived in for 20 years.

“She was one of the best mothers that you could ever ask for. She was a dang good person. She was always out there for the underdog,” said her mother, Marie Johnson.

Lisa and her mom had a very close relationship, too, so when she started feeling sick on September 23, 2007, she didn’t hesitate to call Marie.

According to Marie, Lisa was particularly stressed that day due to health issues and the fact that she was going through a divorce.

However, the pair also talked about their plans for the next day. Lisa intended to see the doctor in the morning. Then, she was supposed to drive six hours to visit her mom’s home in Starks, Louisiana.

Their phone call ended at about 3:00 p.m. that day, as Marie had to leave. Later, around midnight, Marie called her daughter back to check in on her, but no one answered the phone.

This made Marie concerned, and at 6:00 a.m. the following morning, she called again. Yet, there was still no answer, which set off alarm bells in Marie’s mind.

She wound up contacting one of Lisa’s friends and asking if they could visit her home. Upon arrival, though, the friend was reportedly unable to enter the house since Lisa’s dog, which was protective of the property, had been loose in the yard.

At that point, Marie and her husband traveled from Louisiana to Texas to check on Lisa – arriving at her daughter’s home around 1:30 p.m.

