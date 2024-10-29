People Spoke To Older Versions Of Themselves Using An AI Chatbot: It Decreased Anxiety And Boosted Motivation Among Users

Thanks to the Future You project, people can talk to an older version of themselves about their lives, hopes, and dreams using an advanced chatbot powered by artificial intelligence (AI). They can even see what their face might look like in the future.

The Future You project was created by a team of researchers at MIT Media Lab and international institutions. It uses AI to generate a simulation of a person’s 60- to 70-year-old self.

Through a text interface, users can chat with the AI about various topics, such as their beliefs, outlook on life, and advice on how to reach their goals based on their current life circumstances. The purpose of its creation was to offer people a sense of connection to their future selves.

The ability to listen to the feedback your older self is giving you, instead of a generic AI chatbot, can make you feel better about the years to come.

“The interactive, vivid components of the platform give the user an anchor point and take something that could result in anxious rumination and make it more concrete and productive,” said Hal Hershfield, a co-author of the study and a professor at UCLA.

To use Future You, a selfie needs to be uploaded, and then an image generation model called StyleClip will use age-progression models to predict what the person will look like at the age of 60. Features like gray hair and wrinkles are added for effect.

The user must also answer questions about their demographic, current state of life, and goals and concerns for the future to provide training data for Future You’s chatbot.

Then, the answers are fed into OpenAI’s ChatGPT, running GPT-3.5. It will make predictions about the user’s future based on their answers and training data from a broader archive of people discussing their life experiences, careers, relationships, and more.

In addition, the chatbot will embody a persona based on the user’s responses. It will answer the user’s questions about what their life might look like and give guidance on how to achieve their desired future.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.