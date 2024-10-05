5 Jack-O-Lantern Recipe Ideas, Including A Float And Pizza Pockets

Jack-O-Lanterns Are An Iconic Part Of Halloween

Carving out jack-o-lanterns is a Halloween tradition for so many of us that it’s hard to imagine the holiday without them.

For as long as I can even remember, my mom carved jack-o-lanterns with me and my sisters, and it’s something I still love doing now that I’m in my 30s.

Here Are 5 Jack-O-Lantern Themed Recipes

If you love jack-o-lanterns and Halloween as much as I do, why don’t you try making some of these jack-o-lantern themed recipes, including a float and pizza pockets?

Jack-O-Lantern Pizza Pockets

Peyton Pratte, who goes by @choosing_balance on TikTok, made these adorable jack-o-lantern pizza pockets for her toddler, but let’s get real: anyone of any age can enjoy them!

Ingredients: 2 premade pizza doughs, 1/2 cup of mozzarella, 1/2 cup of pizza sauce, 1/2 cup of pepperoni.

Instructions: Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Roll the pizza dough out with your rolling pin. Using a pumpkin-shaped cookie cutter, cut out your dough (you will have one pumpkin for the bottom and one for the top of your pizza pocket).

Spread pizza sauce into the middle of a pumpkin, then top with cheese and pepperoni. Make the top of the pizza pocket by taking a second pumpkin and cutting out the shapes for the mouth and eyes. Then put the top piece on the bottom pumpkin piece and press the sides with a fork to seal together. You can brush your pumpkins with Italian seasoning and melted butter if you so choose. Bake them in the oven for 13 to 15 minutes.

Jack-O-Lantern Floats

TikToker @Kenzzzsk1 is showing you how to make jack-o-lantern floats, which are simple to throw together!

Ingredients: Cool Whip or ice cream, orange soda, Funfetti orange icing with sprinkles, and candy corn.

Instructions: Grab some plastic drink cups and Sharpie on your jack-o-lantern faces. Then, take orange Funfetti icing and slather it on a plate to dip the rims of your cups in. Put the Funfetti sprinkles in a bowl and dip your cups in that next so you get the sprinkle-coated rims.

Put two scoops of Cool Whip or ice cream in your cups, then top with orange soda, candy corn, and a pumpkin decoration.

Jack-O-Lantern Baked Brie

TikToker @tastingtable has a clever way to turn baked brie into a jack-o-lantern, and it’s brilliantly delicious.

Ingredients: Pie dough, fig jam, a wheel of Brie, thyme, one pretzel rod, one egg, and your favorite meats and cheeses.

Instructions: Unroll your pie dough and place the fig jam in the center with the wheel of Brie on top. Fold the dough up and over your Brie, then pinch it together to stay in place. Take a pairing knife and cut out your jack-o-lantern face, then brush the top with an egg wash.

Bake in the oven until your Brie is golden brown. Take it out and add a little thyme and a piece of pretzel rod to the top to make a pumpkin stem. Place it on a board and surround it with your favorite meats and cheeses.

Jack-O-Lantern Grilled Cheese

Drew, who goes by @drewmarvick on TikTok, has a great way to make a jack-o-lantern grilled cheese.

Ingredients: Sourdough bread, butter, and your favorite cheese.

Instructions: Take two slices of bread and spread some butter on both of them. Using a knife, cut out a jack-o-lantern face. With the butter side facing down, toast the jack-o-lantern slice first in a skillet. When toasted, remove it and toast up your second slice.

Put your favorite cheese on top and cover with a lid to help the cheese melt faster. After it’s nicely melted, add your jack-o-lantern slice on top and enjoy.

Jack-O-Lantern Stuffed Peppers

Emily, who uses @hosueandhens on TikTok, is making stuffed peppers more exciting by turning them into jack-o-lanterns.

Ingredients: 6 bell peppers, 1 pound ground beef, 1 cup rice, 1 can diced tomatoes, 1 can black beans, 1 chopped onion, 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese, and your favorite seasonings.

Instructions: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and carve up the bell peppers with a knife, just like you would a pumpkin. Brown your ground beef and cook up your rice. Add the tomatoes, black beans, onion, cheese, and spices, then add the rice when it’s done.

Add the mix to the peppers, then cover up with foil. Cook at 350 for 30 minutes. Then take them out, add more cheese to the tops, and throw them back in the oven for another 10 minutes.