She Doesn’t Want Her Stepdaughter In The Delivery Room When She Gives Birth Because She’s Only 12

This 39-year-old woman and her husband, who is 36, have been together for three years now, and they finally tied the knot about one year ago.

She’s also currently pregnant with a boy, and their son is expected to be born in February.

However, this isn’t her nor her husband’s first child. She actually already has a 19-year-old daughter; meanwhile, her husband also has a daughter, who is 12.

And recently, her daughter’s request to be in the delivery room when she gives birth has sparked drama between her and her husband.

For some context, her daughter “respectfully” asked if she could be there to watch her brother be born. She was thrilled with the idea, too, so she agreed, and her daughter has been ecstatic ever since.

“My daughter is actually in college for nursing, and she’s fascinated by all things science, so she will be fine,” she explained.

Yet, when she shared the news with her husband, there was one big problem. He was fine with her daughter being there but claimed that he was also going to invite her stepdaughter to be in the delivery room as well.

She simply doesn’t think that’s appropriate, given her stepdaughter’s age.

“His daughter is a child,” she reasoned.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.