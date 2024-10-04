She Got Into A Fight With Her Boyfriend Since He Expects Her To Care For His Dog, Even Though She’s Not A Dog Person

This 25-year-old girl has a 24-year-old boyfriend who works extremely long shifts three or four days each week.

Five months ago, her boyfriend acquired a dog, and his pet is not potty trained. Since her work schedule isn’t as hectic as her boyfriend’s, when he’s on a long shift, she cares for his dog.

She keeps his dog on a routine, which works pretty well. As soon as she wakes up and right before she goes to sleep, she takes the dog outside.

Also, her boyfriend’s dog knows how to catch her attention when she needs to be let out and will remind her if she forgets to stick to their routine.

But when her boyfriend’s around, he doesn’t adhere to this set schedule, and it’s on her to remind him to let her out.

Her boyfriend doesn’t pay attention, even if she says he really should allow his dog to be outside, and then his dog will have accidents on their carpets.

It’s gotten so bad that she’s had to put shampoo on the rugs in order to get the messes out.

Last night, she got into a fight with her boyfriend, as she’s sick and tired of being the one tasked with caring for his pet.

“…I never ask him to take care of my cats, and I [spend] the entire day doing chores already,” she explained.

