She Just Was A Bridesmaid In Her Best Friend’s Wedding, But Her Best Friend Used Her

A friendship is like a two-way street, and there has to be give and take, right? It doesn’t make sense to remain in a friendship where one person is benefitting more than the other, and that’s sadly a lesson this woman recently learned.

Not that long ago, her best friend got married, and she was asked to be a bridesmaid. Instead of this being a joyous occasion, it’s left her feeling nothing but awful long after the wedding bells are over.

Let’s start with her best friend’s bachelorette trip, which was in another country. It cost her about $1,300 after her best friend’s sister cheated her out of approximately $500 (which wasn’t returned to her).

She didn’t have a desire to go on the trip in the first place, but she felt that since she had a role as a bridesmaid, she couldn’t just opt out.

After her best friend’s sister cheated her out of that chunk of change, she was filled with nothing but remorse for saying yes to going.

Instead of addressing with her best friend what her sister did, she said nothing and went on with her life, as she was worried about ruining her friendship.

As they grew closer to the wedding, she held a couple of events that her best friend failed to attend.

These events were super important to her, but she reassured herself that her best friend’s life was hectic with finalizing wedding details.

However, she then caught her best friend splashing photos across social media of her out and about with other friends while her important events were going on.

