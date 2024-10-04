She Kicked Out Her Struggling Sister And Her Pets For Wreaking Havoc In Her Home

Things can get complicated when you have a friend or family member who needs to stay with you during a rough time, but they don’t come alone because they have pets or kids.

A woman recently had to kick her struggling sister out of her new house after her two dogs and talking parrot drastically disrupted her and her cat’s routine.

She’s 30 and recently bought her first home. She has been super excited about it, as it has a great backyard, is very cozy, and makes a great home for her and her cat, Loki.

However, not long after moving in, her 28-year-old sister Emily asked if she could stay with her for a while as she had hit a rough patch.

She immediately said yes, as Emily is family, and in her eyes, family comes first.

Little did she know, Emily wouldn’t be arriving at her house alone. She showed up with her two dogs, Akai and Bella, as well as her talking parrot, Hanzo.

“At first, everything was fine as the dogs were playful, and Hanzo’s chatter was amusing,” she said.

“But soon, things took a turn because Loki, who is generally an indoor cat, became stressed and anxious around the dogs.”

Emily’s dogs would chase Loki around the house, causing him to hide, and it made her sad to see her cat acting uncomfortable in his own home.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.