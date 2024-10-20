She Stopped Cooking For Her Husband And Son Months Ago Because They’re The Pickiest Eaters On The Planet, And She’s Been Enjoying Girl Dinners By Herself Ever Since

This 37-year-old woman is sick and tired of making dinner for her 39-year-old husband and her son, who’s 13, mainly because they rarely ever eat it. According to her, they have become the most unbearably picky eaters on the planet.

A while ago, she was able to work around their picky eating habits by rotating at least 10 different dishes that they liked.

“But over the last few years, they have both gotten worse with their picky eating to the point where it’s only like three different dishes they will eat that I cook,” she said.

This is particularly frustrating for her since she’s a great cook. She is Spanish, and her mom taught her how to make both cultural dishes and more “Americanized” meals.

Her husband, on the other hand, won’t eat anything that isn’t American or Italian. And his pickiness goes even beyond that.

For instance, he will only eat white meat chicken if it’s not touching any bones. He also refuses to eat seafood.

“He told me that he used to be the person who would only order chicken fingers at restaurants, so I’m married to the adult version of that kid,” she explained.

Her son has begun following in her husband’s footsteps as well. In the past, her son had a much wider palate and was open to trying anything.

That’s obviously changed, and nowadays, he claims that he cannot handle most foods, just like her husband.

