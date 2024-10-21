She Took Both Her Mom And Sister To Court After They Stole Nearly $11,000 From Her Savings Account For College

Can you imagine if you spent years of your life saving up to pursue higher education, only to have your loved ones go behind your back and steal your hard-earned cash?

This 19-year-old woman is sadly in the same boat. She has been working summer jobs ever since she was 15 years old to afford her college tuition. She also kept all of her funds in a savings account, which her 57-year-old mother insisted on handling.

But, she only recently discovered that both her mother and her older sister, who’s 28, have taken nearly $11,000 over the past few months. The worst part? They’re trying to make her seem like the bad guy.

According to her, she didn’t suspect anything was wrong until she received a slew of notifications from her bank.

“I didn’t think it was that bad until I kept getting emails from my bank about large purchases I definitely did not make,” she recalled.

This led her to believe someone must have hacked into her bank account, which is why she disabled her debit card.

“And I thought I would be okay until my mom asked me why I disabled my card,” she explained.

The question really caught her off guard since she never even told her mom about it. Then, her mom quickly realized that she’d essentially ratted herself out for being the culprit behind the purchases.

At that point, her mom tried to justify it. She was told that she earned “too much” for just herself and that her mom and sister needed the funds more.

