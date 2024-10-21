His Wife Said She Didn’t Find Him Attractive At All Anymore While Struggling With Postpartum Depression, And He’s Been On Autopilot In Their Marriage Ever Since

We have all gotten overwhelmed or angry before and, in a moment of frustration, said something hurtful to a loved one.

But, if you were on the receiving end of a really harsh remark about your appearance from your significant other, would you be able to get over it?

One man has found himself in this same situation. Ever since his wife admitted to not finding him attractive anymore, he’s been having trouble doing anything except “going through the motions” in their marriage.

For some context, he and his wife were together for six years before they tied the knot two years ago. Then, just a couple of months ago, they welcomed their first child into the world.

“While it was very exciting, my wife did struggle a bit,” he recalled.

As his wife grappled with the postpartum period, she began to lash out at him despite him doing everything he could to help her.

One day, she also made a statement that left him devastated. His wife claimed that she didn’t find him attractive at all anymore.

“That was a sharp blow and stung a lot,” he said.

His wife immediately noticed the effect her words had on him, too, and she seemed remorseful. She instantly started crying and apologizing, and not long afterward, they visited a doctor to get her some help.

