She’s Having Second Thoughts About Moving In With Her Boyfriend Because He’s A Slob

Moving in together is a serious step in a relationship and one that should be full of excitement instead of dread.

Next year, this 25-year-old girl’s 32-year-old boyfriend has brought up moving in together. They’ve been dating for a year and a half, and she loves him a lot.

While she thought she would be comfortable moving in with him, she’s now having some second thoughts because he’s a slob.

Her boyfriend has been living on his own for a decade, and she says he’s adopted some gross habits.

He does have a male roommate, and any time she goes over to the house, her boyfriend’s clothes are messily thrown around, and he has dirty dishes, takeout boxes, and garbage in his bedroom.

It’s not just her boyfriend’s room that’s a disaster zone; his bathroom is deplorable, and she can’t shower there because it’s not clean.

The kitchen is in a similar state of disarray, and the living room is coated with empty drink cans and dirty plates with food still left on them. Her boyfriend’s roommate is also a problem, but her boyfriend’s no better.

She’s seriously concerned that she’s going to have to be the one to teach her boyfriend how to properly pick up a home or that all of the household chores will fall on her.

“I’ve asked him why he leaves his room and the general living areas in such a mess, and he has said that it doesn’t bother him,” she explained.

