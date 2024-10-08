Having A Child Made Her Realize Her Husband Is A Selfish Slacker, And She Feels Used

This woman wants you to know that she really does love her husband, and he’s a great dad, but having a child has made her realize he’s a selfish slacker.

She never noticed this until it meant missing out on her daily life with their little girl because of how lazy and self-centered her husband is.

Her husband works 20 to 25 hours a week, while she works 50. Her husband works for his dad, and his dad is getting older, so he has to retire soon.

Her husband and his dad don’t keep tabs on how much money they make, but it’s not enough to afford to pay her husband’s brother more money to work there or to afford an additional employee, which could help his dad finally retire.

She was hoping that all of this would light a fire under her husband to work harder, but that hasn’t been the result. Instead, her husband is fine skating by.

Since she has to work so hard as the breadwinner, she spends an hour a day with their daughter, and she’s missing out on her growing up.

Her husband gets their daughter ready in the morning, drops her off at daycare, and picks her up between one or three hours before she’s done with work.

When she arrives home, she helps get their daughter ready for bed, and it makes her sob since she doesn’t get to spend a lot of time with her.

Her husband has no interest in working harder or earning more money, which means she can’t get a job closer to their house or take a position that makes less money.

