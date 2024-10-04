She’s Not Attending Any More Family Gatherings Until Her Mother-In-Law And Sister-In-Law Stop Making Hurtful Comments About Her Appearance, But Her Husband Thinks She’s Overreacting

This 29-year-old woman and her husband Jake, who’s 32, have been married for three years, and for the most part, their relationship is wonderful.

The only problem is that her in-laws – specifically her mother-in-law and sister-in-law – are constantly making comments on her looks whenever she attends family events.

“And it’s honestly gotten to the point where I don’t even want to be around them anymore,” she admitted.

While some people are interested in makeup or fashion, she simply is not. She tends to dress quite casually, even when they go out for family dinners, and she really doesn’t care that much about looking “perfect.”

Plus, Jake is constantly telling her how beautiful she is and how much he loves her appearance. This made her feel secure, as opposed to pressured to change.

His family, on the other hand, have seemingly made it their ultimate mission to point out every single thing they think is “wrong” with her.

For instance, right after she and Jake got engaged, they had a family dinner, and her mother-in-law actually had the nerve to pull her aside and say, “You know, for my wedding, I lost 15 pounds before the big day. It made all the difference in the photos.”

At the time, she had no clue how to even respond. And to make matters worse, her sister-in-law acts the exact same way.

Once, her sister-in-law asked, “Oh, you’re still wearing those jeans?” Another time, her sister-in-law claimed she’d look “so much better” with some makeup on and asked if she’d ever tried wearing some.

