She’s Not Letting Her Mother-In-Law Babysit Her Young Son Anymore Because She Gave Him Milk And Ice Cream, Even Though He Has A Dairy Sensitivity

This 32-year-old woman and her husband, who’s 34, have been married for 10 years now. They also live near his mother, meaning her mother-in-law is quite involved in their lives.

For instance, her mother-in-law watches her 4-year-old son, Joey, twice a week for a couple of hours in the afternoon. But recently, she hasn’t been adhering to Joey’s dietary restrictions while babysitting, and it’s caused a lot of drama.

Joey specifically has a dairy sensitivity that causes him to suffer severe stomach issues. That’s why she directly asked her mother-in-law not to give her son any dairy products – including cheese, milk, and ice cream.

“Despite this, my mother-in-law has repeatedly given Joey dairy during these visits. Each time, he returns home with a stomach ache,” she explained.

Her husband doesn’t seem to think this is a big deal, either, and believes she’s just overreacting. In fact, after she tried voicing her concerns to her husband once, he just went behind her back and texted his mom – claiming that she was angry but “not to worry about it.”

So, her mother-in-law has continued going against her wishes, and just yesterday, she finally hit her breaking point.

That’s because, while watching Joey, her mother-in-law gave him both ice cream and milk. Then, when he arrived home, he was in a ton of pain. Her son wound up throwing up a couple of times and stayed up until 2:00 a.m.

“I felt awful for him. I had to call out of work so I could keep an eye on him,” she recalled.

Following this latest incident, she also decided to hire a babysitter to watch her son instead of her mother-in-law.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.