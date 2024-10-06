She’s Not Inviting Her Sister’s New Boyfriend To Her Wedding Because She Doesn’t Want A Stranger Attending Her Big Day

Arguably, one of the most stressful parts of planning a wedding is narrowing down your guest list.

If you and your partner’s parents will be in attendance, they will probably want some of their own friends to attend the event.

Plus, you and your partner will obviously have to comb through your own lists of family members and friends – deciding who should make the cut on your big day.

But even then, the work is far from over – because next, you have to figure out which guests to give “plus ones” to and which guests should only be invited on a solo basis.

Now that weddings are more expensive than ever, giving out plus ones willy-nilly can feel illogical – especially with the high costs of food and drinks for just one extra plate.

Not to mention, you might not even know some of your guests’ partners, so giving them a plus one might feel unnecessary.

Right now, this bride-to-be is in the same boat – because her sister is in a relationship, and she doesn’t really want to invite her sister’s boyfriend to her wedding.

For some context, her sister has been dating this guy for about three months now, and she admits that their relationship has started to become “pretty serious.”

“But I barely know him,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.