She’s Outlining The Negative Aspects Of Having Blonde Hair, Like Being Objectified And Treated Like You’re Not Intelligent

Hey, it’s me, you’re friendly neighborhood dyed blonde here. I can’t say that I’ve been treated differently due to the color of my hair, but that could be because I basically never leave my house, and I rarely interact with people outside of the internet unless we’re related.

A woman named Lexi, who goes by @lexiihill on TikTok, has had the sad experience of being treated poorly because her hair color is blonde.

We all have heard about “dumb blondes” and how people who have blonde hair are somehow stupider or more naive. Or they’re pretty but not functional. Or they’re gullibly frivolous.

This portrayal of the blondes has been super overdone in pop culture for decades upon decades, and it’s time we put these toxic clichés to rest.

Lexi captioned her TikTok video, “People talk about pretty privilege but never the negative aspects of having blonde hair. There is so much profiling and judgment that people have towards people with blonde hair.”

Lexi went on to say in her video that nobody really discusses this phenomenon, but she’s lived it. She pointed out that having lighter-colored hair certainly makes you stand out, but that comes along with a lot of disrespect that’s off the charts.

Lexi has had people approach her, shocked that she’s so kind, as they automatically assumed that she would be a mean girl due to her hair color.

She has equally dealt with people who expect her to be unintelligent just because she’s not a brunette, a redhead, or some kind of darker shade.

“I can tell when they first start talking to me; they talk to me a little bit slower, and they’re talking kind of down to me like, ‘You did a great job today’ – like I’m some kind of incompetent monkey or something, like I wouldn’t be able to process or actually do a job,” Lexi said.

