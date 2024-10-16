He’s Got An Interesting Argument For Why Men Should Always Pay On A First Date

If you ask people what their thoughts are on who should pay on a first date, you’re sure to get varying answers.

This is such a hotly debated topic and something that’s, well, pretty personal to many. Some people think if you’re asked out on a first date, the asker should pay, whether they’re a girl or a guy because this is polite.

Others are very traditional and believe a man should always pay for a first date, no matter what, even if it goes atrociously (this is rooted in the idea that men are providers and breadwinners).

Then you have the people who think you should promise to go 50/50 on a first date and that no other rules apply. This seems to be a little more trendy and equitable nowadays.

Going really into the weeds, there are individuals who think you should trade off and one person pays for the first date while the other pays for the second, and you keep going at this rate into perpetuity.

Very rarely do you actually talk about who should pay before meeting up for a first date, but that happens on occasion. Perhaps this should happen more often than not, as it makes sense to set expectations.

Considering how many possible viewpoints there are, and I only touched on a few popular ones, it’s easy to see why this can be a touchy subject.

A man by the name of Sam, who goes by @samocain on TikTok, has a pretty interesting argument, and he’s in the camp of a guy should be a gentleman and pay on date one.

“Us as guys really have it so easy when it comes to going on dates, especially a first date,” Sam said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.