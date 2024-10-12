She’s Suing Her Ex-Boyfriend After He Intentionally Got Her Pregnant To Slow Her Down In Her Career And Then Left Her To Raise Their Child Alone

This woman and her ex-boyfriend dated for two years, and for a while, everything seemed okay in their relationship. Yet, once she got a big promotion at work, her ex’s attitude started to shift.

All of a sudden, he began making offhand remarks, saying that she was “leaving him behind.” He also seemed to believe that her career was more important to her than their relationship.

“I brushed it off at first,” she recalled, “But it became clear that he resented me for it.”

Well, only a couple of months later, she then found out she was pregnant, and the news came as a total shock. She and her ex had always been safe.

When she told him that she was expecting, though, his reaction caught her off guard. He didn’t seem upset or happy. Instead, he strangely appeared “smug.”

This led her to press her ex about his feelings, and eventually, he admitted to planning the whole thing.

More specifically, he actually tried to get her pregnant in order to “slow her down” in her career.

“He literally told me that he thought I was ‘too focused on work’ and that having a baby would ‘bring me back down to reality,'” she revealed.

She felt totally betrayed and heartbroken, as she’d had so many goals for both her career and her overall life. However, in the wake of the pregnancy, her life was flipped on its head.

