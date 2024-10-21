These Plants Won’t Thrive In Terracotta Pots, So Here Are Some Alternative Containers To Help Them Flourish

Terracotta pots are one of the most popular planter choices among gardeners. They’re made from natural, porous clay that supports drainage and may impact soil pH. This can prevent over-watering, which is beneficial for many species.

Plus, they are neutral yet beautiful, rounding out any indoor or outdoor garden aesthetic.

Still, there are certain plants that won’t thrive in these go-to containers. Terracotta can draw moisture out from the soil, effectively drying out your plant’s roots and leading to inconsistent levels of moisture.

Potting mix can be affected by the pH of the pot as well, causing poor growth, leaf drop, or wilting.

Here are the plant types you should avoid placing in terracotta pots, in addition to some alternative containers that will help them flourish.

Plants That Love Moisture

If you have a plant that can’t get enough moisture, terracotta isn’t the way to go. These pots simply allow moisture to escape too rapidly, resulting in dry soil.

Ferns, peace lilies, and African violets fall in this boat. All of them require moist soil, so glazed ceramic or plastic pots are the best.

These containers will allow your pants to retain moisture for longer periods of time, and you won’t have to water them as frequently.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.