She Threatened To Divorce Her Husband After He Secretly Fed Her Meat For Dinner

This 25-year-old woman is a vegetarian, and actually, her 27-year-old husband used to be as well. A year ago, her husband decided to go back to eating meat, but she didn’t join him in this life choice.

They never started out on a vegetarian path for health purposes; it was because they both thought it was wrong to eat animals.

But ever since her husband went back on this view and resorted to being carnivorous, they have been fighting over what to make for dinner or where to go out to eat.

They never fought over dinner until recently since they have always taken turns making dinner and allowed the other person to have free rein with ingredients. You can see how that’s become problematic in light of her husband enjoying meat.

“So, imagine my surprise when my husband sneak-fed me meat in what was supposed to be a vegetarian burger during dinner,” she explained.

“I found out because, after I finished eating, he looked me in the eyes and said he had given me real meat because it was the first thing that changed his mind.”

“I wanted to vomit—not just because it was meat, but because it was my HUSBAND doing this to me, and suddenly he thinks I will change my way of eating just because he did?!”

She was so furious with her husband that she snapped and said she regrets ever marrying him and he shouldn’t be shocked if she moves ahead with a divorce.

She didn’t really mean to threaten her husband with divorcing him; it was just that she was so overcome with anger she didn’t think before speaking.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.