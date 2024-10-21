She Went On The Shortest First Date Ever, Which Ended Less Than Two Minutes Later When The Guy Told Her He Wasn’t Into Her

Dating is hard because it’s tough to put yourself out there for other people to judge, and that’s exactly what happens when you’re on a first date.

The other person is absolutely judging you and whether or not they’re interested in you or believe you’re someone they can see themselves with.

Or, at least, your hope. Sometimes, you aren’t even given a proper chance on a first date to make a good impression.

A woman named Mags, who goes by @mcgonagallsays, says she’s going to take a step back from dating after she went on the shortest first date ever.

Mags stated that her date lasted not even an entire two minutes, and she started her video out by showing how she did her makeup for the date (and she looks fabulous, by the way).

“I put makeup on just for this date, so it better go well,” Mags explained. “I’m not posting this probably if it doesn’t.”

Well, even though the date was a disaster, Mags posted an update. Sitting in her car, she said that she met the guy for their date and he gave her a hug to start.

He asked her if she was hungry and went on to say that they should head inside for their date. As soon as they walked into the restaurant, the guy changed his mind and asked Mags to please step back outside with him.

Walking back out with him, he told Mags that he was not trying to be offensive, but he wasn’t “feeling it.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.