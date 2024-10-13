This Is The Only Location Where Pacific Gray Whales Watch You Back And Regularly Socialize With Humans

One of the best regions in the world for whale watching is in Mexico’s Baja California in the San Ignacio Lagoon.

It is also the only location where whales will watch you back. The Pacific gray whales in this area regularly socialize with humans.

They are the friendliest whales that marine biologists have ever seen, which is surprising because they are known for being very protective of their young.

Additionally, gray whales were hunted to near extinction just a century ago, making their outgoing personalities even more baffling.

Whatever the case, these gray whales are a natural wonder and worth visiting. San Ignacio Lagoon is the best place to witness the great gray whale migration.

Each year, over 3,000 Pacific gray whales swim more than 12,000 miles from their feeding grounds in the Arctic off the coast of Alaska to the Pacific coast of Baja California, where they will mate, give birth, and nurse their young.

They arrive in Mexico’s Baja California from January to March. During this time, gray whale mothers often bring their newborn calves to float alongside whale-watching vessels.

They lift their heads above the water, almost appearing to invite people to pet them. So, there’s a good chance that you may get to touch one of the gargantuan creatures as it slowly glides past.

Before San Ignacio Lagoon became a coveted whale-watching spot, it was a massacre site. In the early 1900s, the invention of factory ships led to an era of intensive commercial whaling.

