5 Dog Breeds Great For First-Time Owners Looking To Add A Friend To Their Home

It Can Be Overwhelming To Know What Dog To Pick

If you’ve never owned a dog before, adopting a new furry friend can feel simultaneously exciting and overwhelming.

It’s Key To Select A Dog That Works With Your Lifestyle

Whether you’re a twenty-something searching for a loyal companion or hoping to add a new pet to your growing family, it’s important to pick a pup that fits your lifestyle. So, taking energy levels and temperament into account is key.

Here Are 5 Breeds Perfect For First-Time Owners

There are also certain breeds out there that are particularly well-suited for first-time dog owners due to their friendly nature, lower care requirements, and trainability. Let’s explore them together!

Labrador Retriever

Labs are one of the quintessential family dogs. They are medium to large in size, yet they are very adaptable and get along wonderfully with children.

These dogs form strong bonds with their family members and love getting out their energy. So, they thrive in active households that can provide them with plenty of playtime, exercise, and training.

A major upside is their low-maintenance grooming requirements, too, as they only need some brushing to decrease shedding around your home.

Bichon Frise

The bichon frise is an adorable little dog that’s perfect for apartment dwellers or parents with kids. These pups are pretty easy to train, have a happy attitude, and are able to adapt to basically any lifestyle.

The best part? If you have a busy work or childcare schedule, they only require moderate exercise every day to stay healthy.

The biggest demand for this breed has to do with grooming. The bichon frise has a curly coat that will need to be regularly brushed and trimmed. But, for parents looking to go more low maintenance, you can keep their coats on the shorter side.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

The Cavalier King Charles spaniel is also well-suited for various types of households and has a sweet and gentle demeanor. That’s why these small pups get along especially well with kids.

Due to their smaller size, weighing on average between 13 and 18 pounds, they’re easy to manage. Not to mention, this breed only needs basic exercise each day.

Perhaps the best part, though, is their intelligence. Cavaliers are extremely smart, meaning they train well and can be less stressful for new pet parents.

Bernese Mountain Dog

The Bernese mountain dog may seem like a big undertaking (literally), but don’t let their size fool you. Known as gentle giants, these pups are happy-go-lucky, affectionate, and highly intelligent.

This breed loves playing with kids just as much as it enjoys lounging at home for a chill evening. They also make good watchdogs, even though they aren’t aggressive.

Just keep in mind that Bernese mountain dogs tend to shed and will need to be brushed on a regular basis.

Maltese

Last but not least is the Maltese, a cute and tiny pup that’s perfect for singles, couples, or families.

This breed has a silky coat that can reach the floor if left uncut. However, most Maltese parents choose to give their pups regular haircuts to keep their coats more manageable.

These dogs don’t shed a lot, either, or have high exercise requirements. Instead, they’re happy to engage in playtime around the house and relax in your lap for some snuggles.