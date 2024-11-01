His Sister Cheated On Her Husband With Her Boss, So He’s Refusing To Loan Her Money For A Divorce Lawyer

This 32-year-old man’s older sister, who is 36, was married to her husband for 12 years. The couple had three kids together, and until recently, he genuinely thought his sister had a solid, stable marriage.

However, that all changed around two months ago when she shared some shocking news. It came out that his sister had been having an affair with her boss.

His sister wanted to confide in him and swore the cheating only started because her husband didn’t pay enough attention to her.

“But honestly, I think it’s just excuses,” he admitted.

Then, just last week, her sister’s husband finally found out about her infidelity, was devastated, and decided they needed to get a divorce.

Splitting up isn’t cheap, either, so his sister has been left in a bad financial situation. That’s why she recently approached him and asked for a loan to help cover the cost of a divorce lawyer, as well as some of her living expenses.

He wasn’t on board with helping his sister, though, and flat-out refused to give her any money.

“I told her that I can’t support what she did and that her actions have consequences,” he recalled.

If you couldn’t have guessed, his response infuriated his sister, who accused him of being judgmental and abandoning her when she needed him the most.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.