He Punched His Brother At A Family Gathering After He Confessed To Hooking Up With His Ex-Girlfriend

This 25-year-old man just got out of a long-term relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Emma, around six months ago.

Emma is 24-years-old, and they were together for three long years. But despite things getting serious, their relationship ultimately fell apart, and he broke up with her.

“I was finally moving on and trying to put myself back out there, which has been tough,” he said.

Well, that was until just last weekend when he found out his little brother had stabbed him in the back.

It all began when he and his family got together for a little gathering. Things kicked off great, too, and everyone was in a good mood.

Eventually, though, his 23-year-old brother got drunk and thought it was a good time to “confess” something.

So, out of the blue, his brother started laughing and admitted to hooking up with Emma shortly after they called it quits. His brother also claimed it was “no big deal,” given the fact he and his ex were over at that point.

“I saw red. I couldn’t believe my brother would do something like that and then have the nerve to tell me to my face and act like it was funny,” he recalled.

He flat-out told his brother that hooking up with Emma was seriously disrespectful. Yet, all his brother did was shrug him off.

