He Won’t Include His Fiancée’s Kids In His Will, So She Believes He’s Treating Her Kids As Less Than

This 45-year-old guy and his fiancée, who is 39, have been together for three years, and they recently got engaged. However, they both have kids from past relationships.

His fiancée has a 13-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter, who he really likes. Meanwhile, he has two adult children from his first marriage.

“And they’re my priority,” he said.

So, after his fiancée started discussing his will the other night and suggested he update it to include her children, he wasn’t on board.

His fiancée claimed it was important for her kids to feel like they’re part of the family just as much as his own kids.

“But I told her honestly that, while I care about her kids, I don’t plan to put them in my will,” he revealed.

He has worked hard throughout his whole life to build his assets, specifically with his own children in mind. He raised them and has been there for them since day one, which is why he wants them to solely benefit from his will.

He also pointed out how he’s only known his fiancée’s kids for three years at this point.

“And I feel it would be unfair to divide my estate with children I didn’t raise or even meet until recently,” he admitted.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.