He Told His Dad’s Wife His Medical Condition Is None Of Her Business Since She’s Not His Mom

This 19-year-old guy has epilepsy, and while he doesn’t have seizures on a daily basis, he gets them with enough frequency that he still has to be very careful.

His mom sadly passed away nine years ago, and last year, his dad got remarried. Several weeks after his dad’s wedding, his dad’s new wife went into his study area and broke some sentimental items.

They were a glass figurine that used to be his mom’s, along with a photo of his mom. His dad’s wife claimed she was cleaning and trying to do something kind for him and that it was an accident she broke his belongings.

While his dad’s wife said sorry for ruining the photo of his mom, she said the figurine was hideous, and he thinks she broke it intentionally.

When he confronted her, she said he was making things up and should express some appreciation for her even being willing to look at things his mom owned.

“The fight got so bad that I decided to move out of my dad’s house because I did not trust her with anything of my mom’s,” he explained.

“I also didn’t want to have her act like she could just go into my room. Dad wanted me to calm down and to let him find a replica of the figurine to make up for it.”

“He also wanted me to stay, but I told him I would not after her attitude about the figurine and what she said about being grateful she’d look at that stuff.”

His dad was so worried about him moving out, but he went to live with his grandparents, so it’s not like he’s living alone, which would be risky given his epilepsy.

