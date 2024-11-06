Dogs Have Been Burying Bones For Centuries, And Here’s Why They Do This

Burying bones is an instinctual behavior for dogs, one that traces back to ancient times. To us, it may seem odd that our pets invest so much energy into stashing their prized possessions all over the yard.

But long before they were provided with cozy beds and consistent meals, wild dogs had to have a way of storing extra food during lean times.

“The reason why a dog buries something is to save it for later,” said Teoti Anderson, a Florida-based professional dog trainer and behavior consultant. “When you don’t know when you’ll find your next meal, it makes sense to hide leftovers.”

The act of burying bones is known as a type of “food caching,” which refers to the practice of storing available food supplies to access at a later time.

The behavior is common in many species of birds and mammals, including the canine ancestors of domestic dogs—gray wolves.

Wolves usually stay in a scavenging area long enough to devour all the remains of their prey. On occasion, they will carry and bury the remains in secret spots located across vast areas.

Even wolf pups cache and move their food supply to make sure a sibling doesn’t discover it. So, if your pet is exhibiting this behavior in your backyard, just know they are simply practicing survival skills they inherited from their ancestors.

Today, most dogs don’t need to store food because they have loving owners to feed them regularly. Still, that doesn’t mean their natural urge to save stuff for later no longer exists.

There are times when the instinct to bury objects has nothing to do with storing food or hiding it from scavengers.

