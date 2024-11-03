Her Brother Stole Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Her Clothing To Start His Thrift Store Business

Last spring, this 28-year-old woman lost her home and moved back in with her dad. She brought along a ton of her clothing and then put the rest of her things in storage.

Over that summer, when she had to go cross-country for a work trip, she left her clothes behind in her bedroom at her dad’s house and only packed one single bag.

She was gone for quite some time and returned to her dad’s house earlier this year. When she walked into her bedroom, she was surprised to find that barely any of her clothing was there.

She questioned her 26-year-old brother about where it had all gone, and he maintained that he had organized everything in the attic for her.

She didn’t get why her brother would go through her things, but then off she went, away on another work trip, so she didn’t have time to investigate further.

Later on, when she was able to go through her storage unit, it dawned on her that pretty much all of her clothing was at her dad’s house. While this was happening, her brother moved out of her dad’s house.

She ended up texting her brother to ask about what stuff of hers he had packed away in the attic, and then she figured out he had been lying to her about that.

“I knew he had an online thrifting business spanning across multiple platforms,” she explained. “I couldn’t find most of his accounts, but I found one, and he was actively selling several things of mine, and I could see in the history that he had been selling things quite soon after I left for my seasonal job in 2023.”

She kept on digging and found out that her brother removed listings of her clothing from one website, and she was convinced he was doing it in other places, too, even though she didn’t find the evidence.

