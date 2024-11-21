Her Ex Is Furious She Quit Her Job After They Got Divorced Because He’d Begged Her To Do That While They Were Still Married

This woman and her ex-husband were married for nine years, from 2013 to 2022. And over the course of their marriage, they welcomed three children into the world, who are currently 5, 4, and 2 years old.

Yet, even before they had kids, her husband always wanted her to quit her job.

He apparently owns a business and makes a “decent’ living. So, he thought he earned enough for both of them and that she didn’t need to work. Then, once they began having children, her ex started voicing his opinion about her staying home even more.

“However, I didn’t want to quit because I loved my job, and I enjoyed the balance of both of us working and then coming home to each other as a family,” she recalled.

Her ex didn’t feel the same way, though, and following their third baby, their marriage crumbled. This caused them to separate and get a divorce.

And now that she doesn’t have a spouse to lean on, her life is much different. Her ex has help from his mother and currently lives with his new girlfriend. She, on the other hand, is all alone whenever she has their children.

This made her believe it was impossible to juggle both parenting and working full-time, which is why she decided to quit her job last month.

“I was starting to feel burned out. I have the majority of custody until the kids are older, and it was too hard to maintain my job,” she reasoned.

“I miss working, but I feel much better now.”

