She Inherited A Vintage Locket From Her Late Grandmother, But Her Cousin’s Wife Feels Entitled To The Heirloom Since She’s Going To Marry Into Another Family One Day

Just before this 18-year-old girl’s grandmother recently passed away, she inherited a vintage locket that’s a family heirloom and has been passed down for generations.

“My grandmother often shared stories about its significance and the memories tied to it,” she recalled.

So, when she was given the locket, her grandmother wanted her to cherish it and keep it in their family for years to come.

The only problem is that now, her cousin Mark’s wife is trying to get her hands on the heirloom.

For some context, Mark is 29 and married his 23-year-old wife Tina about three years ago. They always got along fine, too.

Yet, following her grandmother’s death, Tina approached her and claimed to be entitled to the locket as a daughter-in-law in her family.

“Tina argued that since I am going to marry into another family one day, the heirloom should remain within her family now that she’s married into ours,” she explained.

She was caught off guard by Tina’s forwardness and pointed out how her grandmother specifically entrusted her with the locket. And she’d already planned to hold on to the heirloom as part of her own family legacy.

Well, Tina became all upset with her and badmouthed her Mark, calling her selfish. She also got accused of “undermining” Tina’s place in her family and disrespecting Tina, who is supposedly the “new matriarch.”

