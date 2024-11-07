Her Husband Thinks She’s Mean For Excluding His Daughter On Their Family Trip To Disney

All together, this 41-year-old woman and her 41-year-old husband have four children. She has one child from a past relationship, while he has two from an ex, and they share one child together.

She and her husband have always gone out of their way to treat all of their kids the same, but the one caveat is they don’t always all go on the same vacations.

For example, her husband’s parents take his kids on vacation with them, but her child refuses to go as she’s not there.

This is not a problem, and any time she and her husband are in charge of planning trips, they include all their kids.

The true issue is her 16-year-old stepdaughter, who hates anything that their family enjoys. When they took a family vacation to Colorado to go skiing, none of the kids were thrilled except her stepdaughter.

As soon as the rest of the kids started having a great time, her stepdaughter wanted to go home because that ruined her fun, watching everyone else enjoy themselves.

“This is pretty much what happens when we [go] on trips to the zoo, museums, anything. And if other people are already happy about it, she immediately hates the idea,” she explained.

“We thought maybe she just wanted time with each parent alone. So we did that with both her mom and dad. She still complained the whole time. Her counselor said maybe she wants activities with both parents to show they get along.”

“They did that, but if they show any enjoyment at all, she hates whatever they are doing. We’ve done girl days with her mom and I and she hates it. We have found the less enthusiastic we are, the more she wants to do it.”

