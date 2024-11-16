Her Sister’s Husband Fell In Love With His Female Employee And Wants To Bring The Woman Home As His Second Wife, And Her Sister Is Actually Considering Agreeing

This woman’s sister, who’s 37, has been married for a decade now and has four kids under the age of 5. Yet, she recently found out her sister’s 34-year-old husband has been seeing a 20-year-old female employee and actually wants to bring the woman home as his “second wife.”

For some context, her sister’s husband owns his own business and hired one employee, a female, last year.

“He works 12 to 14-hour days working on cars and is never home,” she said.

Her sister, on the other hand, is a stay-at-home mom without a car. Her sister also has no access to any of their finances or the business.

And just the other day, her sister’s husband said he was in love with his employee.

“He wants to bring her into the home they have with their children as a second wife,” she revealed.

Her sister’s husband claimed he’d only kissed the other woman and done nothing else physically. The worst part? Her sister actually believed him.

Upon hearing about this, she immediately told her sister to leave him. To her, it’s clear that her sister’s husband is in love with his employee since he literally said it himself. Plus, he expects her sister to simply be okay with that.

“The crazy thing to me is that my sister’s actually considering staying and agreeing to this!” she explained.

