He’s Not Going To Christmas With His Girlfriend’s Family Since Her Mom’s Pit Bull Attacked Him Last Year

Last year, for Christmas, this 27-year-old man spent the holiday season with his 24-year-old girlfriend’s loved ones.

Specifically, they were with his girlfriend’s mom and brother, who live in a little apartment. He and his girlfriend did have to travel there, and they booked a hotel for their stay.

“My girlfriend’s mom adopted a pit bull with a questionable history that they have had for several years,” he explained.

The dog used to be named Tank, but his girlfriend’s mom renamed him Winston. The dog is solid muscle, and he’s always been fearful of the breed. When they have weird backstories, that only increases his fear factor.

While with his girlfriend’s family, he did everything possible to stay out of Winston’s way and not anger him.

Winston received a bone for his Christmas present, and he was gnawing on it that Christmas Eve as the rest of the family played a couple of board games.

“Everything was fine – absolutely tranquil, picturesque Christmas Eve vibes,” he said. “Everyone was sitting down, and the dog was faced into the corner.”

“Then a low growl came from the dog who was staring at the wall, and it turned from its bone, scanning the room.”

“It looked at the brother, then the mom, then my GF, and then when its eyes locked with mine, it snapped – full-on, junkyard dog attack mode. Scream[ing], barking, and lunging at me.”

