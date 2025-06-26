His Dad’s Wife Called Her For Two Hours While Miscarrying And Then Realized She Was Blocked

This 19-year-old girl no longer lives with her 39-year-old dad, and instead, she lives 20 minutes away with her grandparents.

Eighteen months ago, her dad married 37-year-old Nessa, who has been in her life for the last three years. As soon as she met Nessa, she instantly disliked her.

Her dad tried to get the two of them to bond, but that didn’t work. Nessa gets upset with her for not enjoying the hobbies she’s interested in.

“We lived together for a few months, but I knew they were getting married and she was sticking around, AND I knew I would not tolerate living with her for long. I decided to move into my grandparents’ house when I turned 18,” she explained.

“It made my dad sad, but I told him we could still have a relationship. I just wouldn’t live there anymore. After I moved out, I blocked Nessa’s number. I don’t wanna hear from her or talk to her or text her.”

Several weeks ago, her dad phoned her to say Nessa was admitted to the hospital following a terrible miscarriage.

She rushed to the hospital to support her dad, not Nessa, and Nessa had to undergo surgery and have a hysterectomy due to complications.

After Nessa woke up, she flipped out on her dad, since it took Nessa so long to figure out that she had blocked her number.

Her dad was busy at work, tied up in a meeting, so he did not have his phone with him.

“So for two hours she was in distress, and she tried me, but I didn’t answer. My dad asked me if I had her blocked, or if I just didn’t answer,” she added.

“I said I blocked her when I moved out. He was sad about it, but he seemed to move on. Nessa called me all kinds of names, and she’s demanding I unblock her and make it up to her because it’s my fault everything happened, and now she can never have kids.”

She told her dad no way, and now Nessa is irate over the fact that she can’t reach out to her directly to express her feelings.

