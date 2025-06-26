She Started Locking Her Bedroom After Her Roommate Kept Taking Her Clothes

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Living with other people is sure to get awkward or tense on occasion, especially if you catch them stealing your things.

This 20-year-old girl has two female roommates, and she met them on an app designed for finding people to live with.

Her 22-year-old roommate, named Alyssa, is nice, overall, but Alyssa acts like her closet is a place to go shopping.

Initially, Alyssa began helping herself to smaller items, like a tank top or a hoodie. When this all started, she figured Alyssa had some sort of clothing emergency.

“But then I noticed my favorite jeans were missing for days. When I finally saw them again, she was wearing them to brunch with her friends and didn’t even try to hide it,” she explained.

“Just smiled and said, ‘Oh my god, these fit me so well, thanks for letting me borrow them!’ Ma’am…I didn’t. I told her politely, ‘Hey, I’d really appreciate it if you asked before taking anything.'”

Alyssa agreed without issue, and she anticipated that would be the end of Alyssa helping herself to anything in her closet.

One week later, her black skirt went missing, followed by her sports bra and a pair of shoes she didn’t even have a chance to wear.

She even found some of her things inside Alyssa’s laundry basket, and Alyssa pretended to be puzzled as to how those items got there.

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She had no choice but to lock her bedroom door after all of that. She didn’t do anything obnoxious like padlock her room; she just used the regular lock that was on it.

“Since then, zero stolen items, but now Alyssa is acting like I’m the drama. She told our third roommate I’m being ‘cold and paranoid’ and making the apartment feel ‘tense,'” she said.

“She even knocked on my door all passive-aggressive one morning like, ‘Hey, are you gonna unlock your door? I just need to grab a hair clip real quick.’ I said, ‘Yeah, if it’s your clip, I’m sure you’ll find it in your room.'”

“Not my best line, but I was tired and done. Now it’s a whole thing. She told a few mutual friends that I’m ‘overreacting’ and ‘don’t know how to share.’ Share?? This isn’t a middle school sleepover, it’s rent and bills and boundaries.”

Given how upset Alyssa is, she’s worried that she should have taken a more direct approach prior to locking her bedroom.

However, she did ask Alyssa not to borrow her things without asking so many times, and she failed to listen.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read









Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski