He Divorced His Wife Six Months Ago And Deeply Regrets His Decision

Six months ago, this 32-year-old man filed for divorce from his 29-year-old wife. They were married for four years and together for seven. They did not have any children.

There was no inflammatory breakdown before the end of their marriage; it simply ended after he felt there was no moving forward.

They argued about the same things. They had the same problems. He believed their marriage was no longer working, so it had to stop.

His wife was always attempting to talk through their issues, but he was tired and emotionally shut down (though he didn’t realize it at the time).

His wife brought up therapy, but he wasn’t interested. He mentioned they could work through it all on their own, but he failed to put the effort in for that.

“She wanted to be heard, and I honestly thought she was just being overly emotional at the time. I didn’t get it,” he explained.

“I didn’t see her side. I didn’t even try really. And now? Now I see everything. Too late, I know. She wasn’t asking for too much. She was asking for time and love. Like just to feel like I was really there with her, like we were a team.”

“I thought I was being calm and reasonable, but the truth is I was emotionally gone. I just didn’t know it back then.”

He just started going to therapy, as this has been eating away at him. He figured exiting his marriage would bring him what he was looking for.

He anticipated it would make him feel like himself again and that he and his wife were not destined to be together.

In hindsight, he was wrong. He unfairly blamed his wife for being ‘stagnant in life.’ Now that she’s his ex-wife, he can see things for what they are. It wasn’t his wife’s fault.

“She’s doing better now. I can tell. She looks lighter. Like she let go of something that was weighing her down, and I was that weight,” he continued.

“Meanwhile, I’m over here with a pit in my stomach every time I think about how I let her go. She wanted to fight for us. Really, really fight for us. I just wanted things to feel easy.”

“And now I’d give anything to go back and fight with her, because at least we were in it together. Anyway, if any guy out there is reading this and thinking about walking away from someone who loves you, really think about why. If it’s fear, or you’re just tired of the work, don’t wait until she’s already done to start realizing what you had.”

What do you think about that?

