Her Ex-Husband’s Wife Wants To Homeschool Her Kids After Hers Got Jealous Of Them Attending Public School

Homeschooling is a commitment, and not for everyone. This 31-year-old woman has two kids (nine and eight) with her 35-year-old ex-husband, Aaron.

Aaron cheated on her, which resulted in the end of their marriage. Aaron then wasted no time moving in with his affair partner, 34-year-old Nicole, and her four children.

Aaron and Nicole went on to have a child, who is two, and they’re pregnant with their second, so that’s quite a full house.

“Even before Aaron and Nicole met, she homeschooled her children, while my kids attend public school. This was mentioned as a problem before they were even married, but I ignored them,” she explained.

“Now this has come up again, and they are being a thorn in my side about it. Nicole said it is unfair for her children to see mine go to school while hers do not.”

“She told me her kids have become jealous, and it’s causing issues for her parenting and for her and Aaron’s family. I told her this was not my problem and she needed to figure out how to manage that.”

She says that’s just what you get when you have a blended family – there’s no way to make everything equal among kids from various marriages.

Aaron brought up the whole homeschooling thing to her several times, and she quickly shut him down. Aaron next went to their children, who were concerned about having to leave their teachers and friends behind.

She told the kids she would stick up for them and make sure Aaron and Nicole didn’t force them to switch to homeschooling.

“Now Nicole and Aaron are on a mission to make me agree to Nicole homeschooling my kids alongside hers,” she added.

“Apparently, they have the 2-year-old started into some form of pre-k homeschooling, and they feel it’s only fair for my kids to join in too. I said no.”

“I even had my lawyer send their lawyer a letter officially stating my position on this. My lawyer has also documented everything. They asked their lawyer to take this back to court and get a judge to overrule me, but their lawyer told them this would not go in their favor.”

Aaron was livid and unloaded on her, which she made sure to document. After none of that worked, Aaron and Nicole accused her of trying to keep Nicole from playing a larger role in their kids’ lives.

Aaron and Nicole also think she’s wrecking the bond between her kids and Nicole’s kids. She responded that she has plenty of reasons not to want the kids removed from public school, so they need to get over her decision.

She quit responding after laying that all out, but Aaron and Nicole are not letting up.

“But since school ended for the summer, I have been inundated with pressure from them over this. They are worried that I’ll send them to school in September as planned,” she continued.

“Which will happen. I feel like the kids wanting to go to school should also count, and I told Aaron this before. But [am I the jerk] for not being willing to try? Is it really so hard to believe I just want my kids to attend school normally?”

