He’s Not Letting His Pregnant Little Sister Move Into His Apartment, So He’s Getting Accused Of Abandoning Her And Her Baby

This 28-year-old guy has a little sister who’s 22-years-old and recently announced she was pregnant. Unfortunately, she doesn’t have a supportive partner to raise her child with, either.

The father of her baby is actually her ex-boyfriend, and as soon as she told her ex that they were expecting, he left her.

That forced his sister to move back in with their parents for a while. However, even that arrangement didn’t go as planned.

His sister apparently thought their parents were being “too controlling” since they urged her to get a job and make a solid plan for raising her baby.

“Which she found stressful and unfair,” he noted.

So, his sister wanted to move out of their parents’ house and came running to him for help. She asked if she could live with him, claiming that she needed some space and a supportive environment.

“The thing is, I live alone in a one-bedroom apartment, and I work from home,” he detailed.

That’s why he doesn’t think living with his sister and her baby would be a smart move. First of all, he needs peace and quiet for his job. On top of that, he’s simply not ready to have a newborn around all the time.

When he tried to explain all of this to his sister, though, she blew up on him and accused him of abandoning both her and her child.

