She’s Canceling Thanksgiving Dinner At Her House Since Her Family Wouldn’t Follow One Simple Rule To Keep Her Child With A Weakened Immune System Safe During The Holiday

This woman has been hosting Thanksgiving dinner for her family for years now, and she genuinely loves cooking and bringing all of her loved ones together.

However, she is a bit more concerned about this year’s celebration because her youngest child has a medical condition that weakens their immune system.

“So the doctors advised us to be very cautious about contact with anyone showing symptoms of a cold or flu,” she detailed.

That’s why she recently decided to talk to her relatives and make a simple request in their family group chat. She asked anyone who felt sick or had cold symptoms by the time Thanksgiving rolled around to skip the holiday dinner this year.

“I didn’t think it was a huge ask. Just a small precaution for my child’s health,” she recalled.

Unfortunately, certain family members felt differently. They got upset and claimed they couldn’t miss the Thanksgiving celebration over a “small cold.” She also got accused of overreacting.

“And some even joked that if anyone sneezed, I would throw them out of the house,” she revealed.

She tried explaining where she was coming from and how her worries were for her child. Nonetheless, despite a ton of back and forth, no one actually seemed to be taking her seriously, and she felt forced to take drastic measures.

More specifically, she opted to cancel Thanksgiving dinner altogether at her home. Then, she told her family that they could all celebrate somewhere else if they wanted to.

