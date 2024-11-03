He’s Reconsidering His Marriage Because His Wife Degraded His Appearance And Said She Deserved Better While Battling Postpartum Depression Years Ago, And He Still Isn’t Over It

This man and his wife have been together for eight years and married for four years. Just a couple of years ago, they also welcomed their first baby, a son, into the world.

“And while it was a very exciting time, the pregnancy did take a toll on her,” he recalled.

All of a sudden, his wife resented him a lot after their son was born and began lashing out at him verbally. He claimed that he helped out with childcare, so she never complained about his efforts as a father.

Instead, his wife targeted him specifically and believed she “deserved better.” She would degrade his looks, his body, and his job, tearing away at his insecurities and making him feel horrible.

“She even downloaded a couple of dating apps and showed me how many matches she could get instantly and [said] that I should be grateful to her for staying with me,” he revealed.

Her actions stressed him out so much that he “shut down” mentally and tried to just focus on their son. Then, after he actually began crying one day, his wife finally noticed how she’d made him feel, and it flipped a switch inside her.

She decided to go to the doctor and was ultimately prescribed medications for postpartum depression (PPD). Her mood significantly improved as well.

“She even apologized a lot and cried, and I told her it was okay. She told me she would never forgive herself for how she behaved those few months,” he detailed.

Two years have passed since then, and he has spent the last 12 months transforming his body. He changed his diet and started going to the gym, becoming “well-built.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.